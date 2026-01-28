Paresh Rawal on Hera Pheri 3 controversy with Akshay Kumar and makers: "The film without Babu Rao will be a disaster"

The Hera Pheri is an iconic franchise featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Ever since the third instalment of the film was announced, it’s been surrounded by controversy. Now, Rawal confirmed that despite all the news, the film will definitely be made. He further opened up about the technical disagreements between Akshay Kumar and the makers. Read on!

Paresh Rawal on Hera Pheri 3

In one of the episodes of The Lavari Show, Paresh Rawal addressed the burning issues surrounding Hera Pheri 3. The National Award-winning actor was quick to put all speculations to rest and stated that the film will definitely be made. Sharing why the production of the film is being delayed, the Padma Shri recipient said that it’s a technical issue between Akshay Kumar and the makers of the film.

“All this that had blown up in between that Akshay Kumar has sued me for Rs 25 crores, that is all okay yaa, it's like kachva chaap agarbatti,” stated Paresh. He further stated that if the technical matter between the producer and Kumar is resolved, he will sign the film.

Having said that, he stated that Hera Pheri 3, with his iconic character Babu Rao, would be the same. “But even at the cost of modesty, I am saying that if they’re going with the idea of doing Hera Pheri without Babu Ra,o then it will be a disaster,” quipped the senior actor.

Giving his final comments, Rawal expressed, “So, it's simple, if this gets resolved between the two, I will sign the papers. Nothing to do with me, but it will happen 100%.”

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, director Priyadarshan said that he can’t tamper with the legacy of the franchise. Hence, unless he cracks the full film, he will never attempt part three. “I cannot tell if I am doing the third part, unless and until I can crack a film which has to do justice to the first instalment. The first part was born, but the third one shouldn’t let it die,” stated the filmmaker.

