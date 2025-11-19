Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha name their baby boy Neer and it has an interesting story behind it

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha became parents for the first time. They announced the birth of their son on October 19, 2025. And now, the couple has finally revealed his name. Taking to their Instagram accounts on November 19, exactly one month since his arrival, the actress and her husband revealed he would be called Neer, standing for pureness, divine, and limitless. It's also a nod to the parents of the child, bringing together their names to form the most beautiful amalgamation.

The caption on their post read, “Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘Neer’ — pure, divine, limitless.” The couple said, sharing photos of them kissing his feet and holding them together in their palms. The adorable photos are some of the first ones from the couple since the birth of their first child.

Interestingly, the name is not just a simple deal for the duo, that has enlisted the help of their own names. Parineeti and Raghav have named their son Neer; it’s a combination of their names, taking ‘nee’ from the mom’s first name and the initial of the father ‘r’ to complete it. A similar phenomenon was seen with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who decided to name their firstborn daughter Misha, combining the first syllables of the parents Mi-Sha.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were dating for a while before deciding to get engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Following this, the couple got married in a grand celebration of love at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24, 2023, in the presence of their friends and family.

The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year in August 2025 with a joint Instagram post. They shared a gold and white cake with ‘1 + 1 = 3’ written on it, alongside baby footprints indicating their growing family. The two were seen walking hand-in-hand, ready for the new chapter in their lives as they captioned the post, "Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure". Previously, in October, surrounded by their family, they welcomed their baby boy.

