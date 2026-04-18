Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s comic caper to hit cinemas on May 15, 2026

After keeping the audience waiting, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do finally reveal the release date of the film. In a social media post, they announced that the family entertainer is all set to make its way to cinemas on May 15, 2026. The announcement poster showcases the lead actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, in a net while a tiger is sitting freely next to him. Check it out!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do releases this May

It's official! Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming comedy film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, is releasing theatrically on May 15, 2026. Making the announcement with a special post, the team wrote, “Shikari khud hogaya shikaar! Ab Jaal mein phas gaye humare PRAJAPATI PANDEY. Ho jao #PatiPatniAurWohDo ke liye taiyaar! In cinemas 15th May 2026!”

Check it out:

The news of Ayushmann collaborating with director Mudassar Aziz was confirmed exclusively by Pinkvilla. Later, it was revealed that Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi have joined the team of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Again, we reported that it will be a three-actress film with Rakul Preet Singh also coming on board the comic caper.

An insider close to the development told us that the Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra production will feature Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead with Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. It was also reported that the film will not be released in the first couple of months of 2026.

We were informed that the plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is original, and not a remake of the 2019 film. “It’s a fresh story, with new set of actors, that carries forward the franchise,” the source concludes. For the unknown, it is a spiritual sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh.

After this, Ayushmann and Sara Ali Khan will also share the screen in the spy comedy thriller movie Udta Teer. Khurrana also has Yeh Prem Mol Liya in the pipeline. As for Rakul, her Tamil film, Indian 3, is in the post-production stage. Wamiqa also has multiple films in her kitty across languages.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

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