Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana headlines chaotic comedy with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and Wamiqa Gabbi

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, is slated to release in theatres on May 15, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the trailer, promising a chaotic and fun comedy-drama filled with confusion.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer

In the 2-minute-52-second trailer for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do , Ayushmann Khurrana is introduced as a forest department officer, a married man who is confident about his life. However, as the trailer unfolds, his life spirals into confusion as he finds himself entangled with not one, but three women, including his wife.

Adding to the chaos, a minister, his son, and a quirky police officer enter the equation, further intensifying the already messy narrative. The plot revolves around his increasingly complicated attempts to manage these relationships, promising a series of comic situations.

Apart from Ayushmann, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also stars Sara Ali Khan , Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh as co-leads. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vasistha, Guneet Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shireesh Kumar Sharma, and many others in key roles.

The film serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. Mudassar Aziz, who directed the first film, returns to helm the sequel as well. The 2019 film starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

Originally slated for a Holi 2026 release, the sequel has now been pushed to a new date. The makers have announced that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will hit theatres on May 15, 2026.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the lead role in Thamma, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The horror-comedy film was the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Looking ahead, the actor will next be seen in Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The family drama stars Sharvari as the co-lead and is slated to release on November 27, 2026.

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