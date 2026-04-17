Patralekhaa slams body-shamers over her post-pregnancy weight gain: ‘I have not eaten a mountain’

Actor and film producer Patralekhaa is not letting body shamers mock her weight gain after childbirth. Hence, the diva decided to speak her mind and slam those who commented on her body after her recent public appearance. Taking to her social media handle, Rajkummar Rao’s wife asked paparazzi to “learn to be a little kind.” Check out her long post.

Patralekhaa is furious for being body-shamed after childbirth

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao welcomed a baby girl on their fourth wedding anniversary on November 15, 2025. While recovering from pregnancy, taking care of her newborn, and dealing with post-partum blues, Patralekhaa also got back to work and produced two films simultaneously.

But instead of showing their support to the new mom, some people decided to pull her down by commenting negatively on her post-pregnancy weight gain. But like the champion she is, the actress decided to give them a taste of their own medicine. Hence, she took to her Instagram Stories and penned a long post, reprimanding pap pages and asking them to be a little kind to others.

The Toaster producer penned, “What’s happened to me? Is that I have just given birth. Yes, I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain; I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs."

She further added, “If I could, I would not be this way. But that’s how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God’s sake, please learn to be a little kind.”

Check out her post:

The pattern of body-shaming female stars for gaining weight after pregnancy is pretty common. From Aishwary Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, to Sonam Kapoor, several B-town actors have been on the receiving end of the negativity. Having said that, most of them used social media to shame the shamers.

Coming back to Patralekhaa, the actress revealed the name of her baby girl weeks after her arrival. Sharing a cute picture featuring husband Rajkummar and baby’s hands, she penned, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing. PARVATI PAUL RAO.”

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