Patriot Release Date: Mohanlal drops first look on Republic Day 2026, film to hit screens on April 23

Veteran actor Mohanlal has officially announced the release date of the upcoming spy action drama Patriot, unveiling a striking first look that has set social media abuzz.



Mohanlal announces the release date of Patriot



On the occasion of Republic Day, The Universal Star Lalettan has announced the worldwide release date of the highly anticipated movie. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 23, 2026, accompanied by the powerful tagline, “Unleashing the spirit of fearless voices.” Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mohanlal tweeted, “#PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23 , 2026 The countdown begins NOW #Antojoseph #MaheshNarayanan.”



Check out the Patriot release date post below:

About the film Patriot



Directed by Malik fame Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, Patriot is headlined by Mammootty, who takes on the lead role. Mohanlal will be seen in an extended cameo, marking a significant reunion between the two legendary actors after several years, a factor that has already heightened audience anticipation.

In addition to Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Nayanthara, Patriot boasts an ensemble cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran, and several other prominent actors. The makers recently revealed Nayanthara’s first-look poster from the film, offering a glimpse of her intense and commanding screen presence.

Mammootty’s work front



On the professional front, Mammootty continues to have a packed schedule. After his recent cameo in Chatha Pacha, the actor is currently working on Padayaatra, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The project is particularly notable as it marks their fourth collaboration and their first film together in over three decades. Looking ahead, Mammootty also has an action-oriented project lined up with director Nithish Sahadev, along with another upcoming venture backed by the producers of Marco.

