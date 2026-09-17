Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: Luv Ranjan introduces six debutants for rom-com; Film to hit big screens on October 23, 2026

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is an upcoming romantic comedy co-written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan. Slated to release on October 23, 2026, the film is set to introduce six new actors, with the project being helmed by debutant director Anuj Saini.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: Luv Ranjan introduces six new debut actors

In a new update shared by the team, the first-look poster for Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar introduces a new gang of young actors. The film is touted as a youthful romantic comedy revolving around friendship and relationships.

Here’s the official post:

Making their on-screen debuts with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar are Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra, and Tushar Chhibber. The six actors are introduced together for the first time in a fun and vibrant poster. The film is directed by debutant Anuj Saini.

Announcing the film, Luv Ranjan said, “Introducing newcomers is always a challenge, but it’s the one I genuinely look forward to. Fifteen years ago, I got that opportunity with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and when something similar came along with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, I knew I didn’t want to let it pass.”

He added, “As a writer, creating a world for six new faces and watching them find their own rhythm within it was something I really enjoyed. When the people feel right, the story finds its own energy, and I’m excited for audiences to meet them.”

The film is touted as a fresh ensemble comedy rooted in love and friendship. With a production team known for relationship-driven entertainers, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar brings together an interesting combination as it heads into its promotional campaign. The coming weeks are expected to reveal more about the characters, story, and the romantic mess at the centre of the film.

Presented by Luv Films, the film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

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