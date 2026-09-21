Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Trailer: Six new faces lead a tale of friendship and love, film out on October 23

The trailer of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is finally out, offering a lively glimpse into Luv Ranjan’s upcoming youthful entertainer. Centered on friendship, romance, old crushes and second chances, the film appears to blend heartfelt emotions with an unfiltered sense of humour. The quirky title also gets its much-awaited context, as the trailer introduces a world filled with playful banter, unexpected complications and relationships that refuse to stay simple.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar trailer

Marking the big-screen debuts of Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra, the film brings together a promising new ensemble. Each newcomer gets moments to establish their personality and screen presence, while their chemistry adds to the youthful energy running through the trailer. Following their playful introduction that sparked curiosity, the six actors now take centre stage with a story that revolves around the memories and emotions of growing up.

Check out the trailer below:



From sarcastic one-liners and quirky gags to friendly leg-pulling and playful abuses, the trailer embraces a distinctly candid style of humour. Beneath the comic moments lies a story about people revisiting old feelings and navigating relationships that may not be as straightforward as they first appear. The mix of romance, friendship and nostalgia gives the film a breezy coming-of-age flavour.

Talking about the film, Luv Ranjan says, “Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is rooted in memories we all keep going back to - school, friendships, crushes and the people who made those years special. While the characters belong to a younger generation, the emotions are universal. Bringing six new actors into this world of humour and young romance made it even more exciting, and I’m looking forward to audiences discovering them and their journey.”

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar release date

Presented by Luv Films, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is directed by Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. With six newcomers leading the story, the film aims to bring a fresh youthful voice to its tale of friendship and romance. Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026.