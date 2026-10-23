Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Twitter Review: 7 Tweets to read before checking out Luv Ranjan’s rom com film in theaters

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, featuring six newcomers in Bollywood and co-produced by Luv Ranjan, is the latest romantic comedy to hit the big screen. If you’re planning to watch the film in theatres this week, here’s what audiences have to say about it.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user rated Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar 3 out of 5, stating that the film explored the complexities of romance, where school crushes, old memories, friendships and unexpected relationships collided. The user also noted that the film revolved around first love and second chances, featuring a young ensemble cast and a relatable premise.

Another netizen commented that Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar was not a good launchpad for newcomers.

Here are the reactions:

More about Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar follows three best friends and corporate colleagues who share a flat and struggle with the monotony of their professional lives. An unexpected encounter with a heartbroken lover at a wedding prompts them to revisit their romantic pasts and take a chance on love again.

Vedant reconnects with his former school crush, Simran, only to discover that she is already engaged, complicating their growing feelings. Meanwhile, Gautam pursues Gehna, a former schoolmate, as they navigate modern dating and commitment issues. Shivi, on the other hand, finds herself drawn to her old crush, Karan, whose casual approach to relationships leaves her emotionally conflicted.

As old feelings resurface, hidden secrets and unexpected personal complications threaten to disrupt their relationships and test their friendship. With love, nostalgia and difficult choices colliding, the trio must decide whether their first love deserves a second chance or whether some chapters are better left closed.

The film marks the Hindi cinema debut of Con City actress Sakshi Vaidya , alongside fellow newcomers Sparsh Walia, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra, Alisha Chopra and Tushar Chhibber. The film also features a cameo appearance by Rajkummar Rao.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is directed by debutant Anuj Saini.

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