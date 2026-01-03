PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon flaunts her massive engagement ring after Stebin Ben’s romantic proposal: 'Easiest YES I've ever...'

Wedding bells are ringing for actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben. While the couple is knee deep in preparing for their big day, Kriti Sanon’s sister finally dropped dreamy images from her magical proposal. Check it out!

Nupur Sanon drops images from her romantic proposal

Just 3 days into 2026, and we are already talking about celebrity proposals and weddings. This time, it’s Kriti Sanon's sister and actress Nupur Sanon who broke the internet by dropping images from her proposal. Yes, her husband-to-be, singer Stebin Ben, proposed to her most dreamily.

The dreamy proposal unfolded like a scene from a movie, featuring Stebin Ben on one knee surrounded by carnival dancers holding "Will you marry me?" placards. The sheer joy on their faces made the outcome obvious, but Nupur made it official with a touching tribute. Sharing the moment on social media, she captioned the photos: “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.”

The photos make one thing certain: Stebin has an eye for elegance. Nupur, who recently made her debut in Tiger Nageswara Rao, proudly showcased a stunning engagement ring featuring a massive, brilliant center diamond flanked by two delicate stones.

The romance didn't end with the proposal on a beautifully decorated boat. The couple’s first order of business was to share the joy with Nupur’s parents via a celebratory phone call. The album also captures emotional moments of the bride-to-be hugging her close friends, with her elder sister, Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, appearing to be right there joining in the festivities.

Coming to Nupur and Stebin’s impending wedding, the couple is all set to tie the knot on January 11, 2026, at Fairmont Udaipur Palace, followed by a Mumbai reception. Apart from them, other celebs are also getting married in 2026. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are also looking at February 26, 2026, as the perfect date to get hitched at a palace in Udaipur.

Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, will also get married to his fiancée, Nayanika. They have finalised March 6, 2026, for the big celebration.

