PIC: Ahaan Panday begins shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled film, first on-set glimpse revealed

After training hard for months, owing to his much-awaited next project following the success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday has seemingly begun the shoot for the unnamed film. On April 3, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to his social media to share the first glimpse at his upcoming project. The YRF-backed film will star the 28-year-old in the lead role alongside Sharvari as his co-lead, and is said to have recently cast actor Bobby Deol as well.

Ahaan Panday’s intense look for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next revealed

The newly revealed glimpse on Friday showed the young actor glaring from behind a film slate, with seriousness in his eyes. It also showed the makers behind the project, with the clapper reading, “Yash Raj Films Private Ltd. Production No 79. Director: Ali Abbar Zafar”. The filmmaker wrote, ‘And It Begins’ as the caption with a camera and fire emojis, tagging the production page and adding a hashtag for the star.

It is only Ahaan Panday’s second-ever feature film; however, the hype is already high for the star, following his and Aneet Padda’s successful debut in Saiyaara. This project with Ali Abbas Zafar remains untitled as of now, with the makers likely keeping it under wraps for a grand reveal later.

Touted to be an action romance helmed by YRF, previously, Pinkvilla exclusively reported about his extensive prep for the role, “Ahaan will have to train in various action disciplines to look like a brute force of nature when he unleashes his action avatar in Ali’s film. Ali is carefully working with Ahaan to unlock something that people can’t even imagine. Ali will be the guide in Ahaan’s prep journey, as the director wants to present his star in a jaw-dropping manner.”

He is known to have begun training back in November 2025, with filming only starting now. He will be joined by Sharvari and Bobby Deol in the actioner.