PICS: Inside Anshula Kapoor’s bachelorette with ‘Seoulsters’ in South Korea ahead of wedding to Rohan Thakker

Boney Kapoor’s daughter from his first marriage to Mona Shourie Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, is gearing up for her wedding to Rohan Thakker. The two are said to have met on a dating app, post which they were in a relationship for a while before deciding to get engaged in October 2025 in a grand celebration attended by the extended Kapoor family. Ahead of her awaited nuptials, the entrepreneur set off to Seoul, South Korea, to have a sweet bachelorette with her friends.

Anshula Kapoor takes fans inside her very on-brand Seoul bachelorette

Taking to her Instagram account with close to a million followers on April 2, 2026, Ashula Kapoor dropped a big dump of photos from her recent vacation. The philanthropist seems to have had a great time with her bunch of buddies who she accompanied for a fun few days in South Korea. Captioning her update with, “Seoulsters for life. Bachelorette behavior with my OGs”, she revealed the many activities they engaged in while on their trip.

From heading to famous K-drama locations and touring the Starfield library as well as some cherry blossom paths, she seems to have taken multiple trendy photos, shopped to her heart’s content, and made countless memories. Her friends donned T-shirts with the words, ‘Seoulsters for life, before she becomes a wife,’ showcasing their deep bond.

She further went on to share how much of a jam-packed schedule the bunch had during their tour of the city, with stops at some of the most touristy places in town. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, following her lavish engagement last year, brother Arjun Kapoor shared his heartfelt words for his baby sister, praising the to-be-wed couple’s love story and getting emotional about letting her go. Missing their mother further on the big day, he expressed excitement for the couple’s future.

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