PICS: Kareena Kapoor with sons Jeh and Taimur meet Lionel Messi in Mumbai during GOAT Tour India 2025

Bebo is making dreams come true! The Indian actress was accompanied by her two little ones, Jeh and Taimur, as she posed with football legend Lionel Messi, who has arrived in Mumbai as a part of his GOAT Tour India 2025. After a disastrous event in Kolkata, followed by a crowd-pleasing moment in Hyderabad, the sportsman arrived in the city of dreams with fellow stars Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. Kareena Kapoor Khan brought along her and Saif Ali Khan’s two kids to the press event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes her sons to meet football star Messi

Jeh and Taimur seemed to be making a core memory, all thanks to their mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, as she posed for photos with the three soccer stars in Mumbai. Before heading to the event, she shared an Instagram story of her sons decked in Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 jersey with ‘Messi’ and ‘Argentina’ on their backs, as they got ready to meet the superstar. She seemed to be introducing her children to the footballers who smiled at them, before taking their hands with her and walking off in true Bebo style.

Previously, actor Shah Rukh Khan and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly were scheduled to meet the bunch in Kolkata had to cancel their greeting plans on stage and instead interact backstage as a mismanaged crowd surge raised security concerns. The Bollywood star was able to introduce his son AbRam to the football legend. It is rumored that cricketer Virat Kohli would be joining the three foreigners in his hometown of New Delhi for the final leg of the tour on Monday, December 15.

Other Bollywood actors who hung out with the famed stars in Mumbai include Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty with son Viaan, and Tiger Shroff, as well as cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, who gave his own jersey to Messi, and Harbhajan Singh, who was joined by his family.

Their stop in Mumbai has been scheduled for the historic Wankhede stadium, where the sportsmen are expected to meet former Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri as well as give lessons to young Indian footballers. They are not scheduled to play any football games during this tour, but have been able to witness the immense love from Indian fans of the sport.

