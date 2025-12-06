INSIDE PICS: Kartik Aaryan says sister’s marriage ‘changed world’, pens emotional note on Kiki’s new chapter

Kartik Aaryan’s sister, Kritika Tiwari, got married to her boyfriend, Tejashwi Singh, in a private ceremony on December 4 in their hometown, Gwalior. The celebratory affair spanned many ceremonies, during which photos and videos from the events were shared online, showcasing the actor’s happiness on his sister’s big day. Now, he has taken to his Instagram account to share a personal note for his sibling who starts a new chapter in her life with this moment on. He recalled their childhood together and wished for a happy future for the two of them.

Kartik Aaryan reveals heartwarming moments from his sister’s wedding day

Sharing a bunch of photos from the wedding ceremony, including one where he could be seen holding the traditional phoolon ki chadar for his sister, a ritual that protects her as she walks towards her new life, Kartik Aaryan seemed overjoyed.

He added family images and picturesque moments from the event in his post, writing a big, personal note for his dear sister. “There are days that change your world quietly… today was one of them. Seeing my kiki as a bride felt like watching years turn into a moment !!

Kiki, I’ve watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength.

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become, proud of the values you carry, and grateful for every laugh, fight, secret, and memory we’ve shared.

And today, as you walked ahead, my heart stayed right by your side.”

The 35-year-old actor added how it may be a new chapter for her, but she will continue to be his little sister forever, and the heartbeat of their family. He expressed happiness over finding a ‘rare, once-in-a-lifetime love’ with a pure and caring person like Tej. He concluded with his wish for her to realize the little one’s dreams.

It is known that his sister Kritika Tiwari and husband Tejashwi Singh were dating for a while before tying the knot. She is said to be a doctor who specialises in hair transplants, with him being an Indian pilot.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of his romantic comedy film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Ananya Panday, which is all set to hit the theaters on December 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan wraps Naagzilla poster photoshoot, set to roll on floors from November 1