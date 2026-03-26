PICS: Kriti Sanon grateful for winning Best Actor Award at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: 'Ishk went Green...'

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 concluded on a successful note. Several deserving artists were honoured with the prestigious accolade at the most-awaited award ceremony. Among them was Kriti Sanon, who was bestowed with the Best Actor trophy for her impressive role in the movie, Tere Ishk Mein. Minutes ago, the actress took to her social media to express gratitude for winning the prize. Check it out!

Kriti Sanon expresses joy on receiving the Best Actor Award at the PSSI Awards 2026

Last night, several celebs from the entertainment industry gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the best in films, OTT, TV, and fashion. At the event, Kriti Sanon arrived rocking a stunning green cutout dress. The diva’s happiness multiplied when she received the Best Actor Female (Popular Choice) award at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026.

At the fifth edition of the coveted event, the National Award-winning actress made heads turn with her fashion quotient. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to express joy and gratitude for winning the trophy.

Sharing multiple pictures of herself in her stylish designer gown, she penned, “Ishk went Green for the night. Thank you @pinkvilla for honouring me with Best Actor- Female for Tere Ishk Mein! Love you @aanandlrai sir!”

Take a look:

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Cocktail 2 with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 (PSSI Awards 5) took place at JW Marriott, Mumbai, on March 25, 2026. At the star-studded event, singer Shaan mesmerised the audience with his soulful voice. Veteran Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bollywood celebs like Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Arjun Rampal, Vaani Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Shefali Shah, Dino Morea, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi, and others made stylish entries.

They were joined by Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Hina Khan, Avneet Kaul, Dilip Joshi, Nakuul and Jankee Mehta, Brett Lee, and more. The event was hosted by Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh, and Karan Tacker.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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