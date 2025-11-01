Pics: Priyanka Chopra wears Spider-ring with daughter Malti’s name on Halloween, little one turns ‘ghost princess’ with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Halloween with their daughter Malti Marie, sharing delightful photos on Instagram of the family's ‘spooky season fun.’ The couple had returned home just in time for the festivities, dressing Malti as a ‘Spooky Ghost Princess.’

Nick Jonas captioned the images: “Mama and I made it home just in time to enjoy some spooky season fun with our Spooky Ghost Princess. Wishing everyone a Happy Halloween.” Priyanka noted the perfect timing in her own post: “We arrived home just in time for trick or treating. Happy Halloween from the Ghost Princess.”

Take a look:

Malti Marie was utterly adorable in her Halloween attire, opting for a white dress as her ‘Spooky Ghost Princess’ costume. The charming snapshots quickly went viral, and fans inundated the comments with love, declaring her ‘the most adorable ghost ever’ and ‘the cutest Halloween.’

Followers poured out admiration, with one gushing, "I just can’t take my eyes off her." Many also praised Priyanka and Nick for successfully balancing their celebrity life with family time, writing, "How lovely! Great job, mum and dad, for giving her the gift of a normal childhood despite your crazy schedules." However, one fan questioned the continued use of an emoji to hide Malti's face, asking, "We've seen her face why keep covering it."

Professionally, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. She is set to reprise her role as Nadia Sinh in the second season of the spy thriller Citadel. Following that, she will star in The Bluff, where she takes on the role of a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. Finally, she is also collaborating with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli on his highly anticipated film, which is slated to co-star Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first crossed paths at the 2017 Met Gala and began dating shortly thereafter. Their romance culminated in a grand, blended wedding ceremony in Jodhpur in December 2018, honoring both Hindu and Christian traditions. The couple later expanded their family, welcoming their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s heartfelt birthday wish for Parineeti: Calls her baby boy the ‘most precious gift’