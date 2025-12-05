PICS: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stun at Mumbai event, Sonam Kapoor shows off baby bump

Bollywood celebrities know how to do traditionals right! On Thursday, December 4, the who’s who of Tinseltown stepped out in Mumbai for a brand event, and it was a blingy affair. From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who made a couple entry to Janhvi Kapoor with sister Khushi Kapoor, who were all things chic, the starry event seemed to be all about Indian fashion.

Indian actors step out dressed in their best looks at a Mumbai event

As soon as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stepped in front of the paparazzi, they shouted “Dhurandhar” at the couple, making them break into a smile. A fan favorite pairing, they’re always welcomed by paps and viewers alike, no matter the event they attend.

Another beloved duo appeared in the form of actress sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, who stepped in with matching brown looks with embroidered red Christmas stockings in their hands. They posed for the cameras with perfectly balanced charm and beauty, showing off their beautiful fits.

Ananya Panday has been anticipating the release of her next rom-com, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, with Kartik Aaryan. And just a couple of weeks before the premiere, she stepped out looking like a million bucks. Draped in an orange saree with her hair tied away from her face in a bun, she smiled as the flashes flew by.

Sonam Kapoor was one of the most awaited and exciting appearances of the night. Dressed in a golden and black saree look, her new pregnancy glow could not be ignored. The actress was all smiles for the cameras, holding her baby bump lightly, and thanked them for their support even while leaving the venue.

The breakout star of the year, actress Aneet Padda, who surprised viewers with her performance in Saiyaara, was also spotted in a truly new fashion look. Choosing to pair a corset blouse with a beautiful saree and going nil on the jewellery, she let all attention be directed to her ensemble.

Other stars seen at the event include Bhumi Pednekar, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Jackie Shroff, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and Manish Malhotra, among others. Bollywood is giving us all the lessons in new traditional, Indian fashion, and we can’t get enough of it!

