Pinkvilla Buzz's Friday Girl: Abhishek Nigam and Hemal Ingle to entertain Gen Z with romantic series

Pinkvilla Buzz is back with another intriguing digital offering, Friday Girl, a series that promises to strike a chord with Gen Z while keeping viewers hooked with its blend of romance, mystery and psychological intrigue. Starring Abhishek Nigam and Hemal Ingle, the digital drama ventures into a world where appearances can be deceiving and every revelation raises more questions.

Abhishek Nigam's Shourya encounters a mysterious girl

The story revolves around Shourya, whose seemingly ordinary reality takes an unexpected turn after he crosses paths with the enigmatic titular girl. As their connection develops, Shourya finds himself pulled into a maze of secrets, overlapping identities and mind-bending twists, leaving him unsure of what is genuine and what could be carefully orchestrated manipulation.



Adding to the intrigue, Shourya says, “There was a lot of limited information on the internet about her. It felt as if a lot of things were left unfinished. This lonely girl has more mysteries than the Bermuda Triangle.” His words immediately raise curiosity about the woman at the centre of the story and the secrets she may be hiding.

A romance where nothing is what it seems

With its mix of emotional drama, romance and mystery, Friday Girl keeps audiences guessing about the female protagonist's true intentions. Is she living under hidden identities, pursuing a secret agenda, or concealing something far more personal? As Shourya gets deeper into her world, the line between truth and manipulation begins to blur, setting the stage for an unpredictable romantic thriller. Watch the series on Pinkvilla Buzz app anytime!

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