Pinkvilla Buzz's Money Plant: What happens when ‘Paise kya ped pe ugte hain?’ becomes reality of family with an ordinary plant

Ever wondered what would happen if the age-old phrase “Paise kya ped pe ugte hain?” actually came true? The upcoming series Money Plant appears to take that familiar saying and give it a magical twist. The intriguing premise of Money Plant on Pinkvilla Buzz explores a fascinating story involving an ordinary family and an extraordinary plant.

Money Plant on Pinkvilla Buzz

In the video, a mother asks her son to bring coriander leaves, only for him to return with something far more mysterious. He explains that an old woman gave it to him before leaving. His mother is immediately suspicious, even wondering if there could be some magic attached to it.

Soon, the family begins experiencing unusual changes. Sunita notices that her house seems to be transforming every day, with new clothes for the children, fresh belongings and even gold earrings entering their lives. What initially appears to be a stroke of luck soon raises questions about where all the sudden prosperity is coming from.



Is the money coming with a price?

The mysterious developments also catch the attention of those around Sunita. Suspicion falls on Mr. Rajesh, with his sudden prosperity leading to questions about his honesty. The possibility of a bribe and an ensuing inquiry adds another layer of intrigue to the narrative.

The glimpse then takes an unexpected turn with a “get ready for take-off” announcement before the scene abruptly descends into chaos with a cry of “Stop it!” This unpredictable shift leaves viewers wondering what exactly the magical plant has set into motion.

Meet the cast of Money Plant

Money Plant stars Prakash Bhardwaj, Pranav Mehra and Netra Thakkar in key roles, along with other members of the ensemble cast. With its blend of everyday family dynamics, mystery, humour and fantasy, the series promises to give a playful spin to the classic Indian saying about money growing on trees.

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