Pinkvilla Buzz’s Not Gonna Lie Gets Spicy As Varun Yadav Aka Laila Faces A Painful Truth or Lie Challenge

Pinkvilla Buzz’s Not Gonna Lie brought plenty of laughter and drama as Varun Yadav aka Laila opened up about an interesting incident from his Thailand trip. Recalling his experience, he revealed that he had visited a barber club and started liking a girl. However, he admitted that he initially did not know much about her.

Laila went on to share that the woman was very polite towards him and looked like a girl to her. He recalled spending time with her, eating and drinking together and going everywhere together. His story, however, soon became the subject of a truth-or-lie challenge, with the audiences and Aarush Bhola asked to decide whether they believed his account.

While one person insisted that Laila’s story was a lie, another believed that it was true. Laila confidently maintained that he was telling the truth and even appeared certain that he would win the challenge. But things took a hilarious turn when he was declared the one who had lied.

The punishment? Waxing on stage! As the setup was brought in, Laila immediately realized that his lie was going to cost him. The audiences joked that the challenge would finally help him understand just how painful waxing can be, while he prepared for the first strip.

What followed was a series of screams, laughter, and frantic denial as the wax was pulled. Laila repeatedly asked the person waxing to go easy on him, but the teasing continued as he was encouraged to endure the punishment. By the end, the painful challenge had turned into one of the segment’s funniest moments.

With a hilarious confession, a disputed truth-or-lie verdict and a very real waxing session, Laila’s confession on Not Gonna Lie certainly proved that lying on stage can come with a painful price!

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla Buzz for more unfiltered drama!

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