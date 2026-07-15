Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party 3.0 Returns for Its Biggest Edition Yet on August 1: Sport, Music, Food Under One Roof

After two successful editions in Mumbai and Delhi, which brought together sports enthusiasts, creators, fitness lovers and the city's most vibrant communities, Pinkvilla’s Pickle Padel Party (PPP) is back with its much-awaited 3rd edition. What started as a unique sporting event has now evolved into one of Mumbai's most exciting lifestyle experiences, celebrating the growing culture around pickleball and padel.



Event Details

Date: August 1, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM onwards

Venue: Palm Padickle, Mumbai

Registration: CLICK HERE



As pickleball and padel continue to emerge as the city's newest social sports, Pickle Padel Party offers the perfect opportunity to be part of the movement. Whether you're an experienced player looking for competitive action or someone trying the sport for the very first time, PPP is designed for everyone. The focus is simple—play, connect, and have fun, and the best part is, you don’t have to be a pro at it!



More than just a tournament, Pickle Padel Party is a curated lifestyle experience that brings together sport, creators, premium brands, music, food, and an energetic community under one roof. Every edition has grown bigger than the last, attracting people who love discovering new experiences while meeting like-minded individuals.



Expect exciting matches, interactive brand experiences, great food, live music, and an atmosphere that perfectly blends fitness with entertainment. Whether you're playing on court or cheering from the sidelines, there's something for everyone.

Heineken 0.0 Joins Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party as the official Hydration Partner



What happens when two strangers meet on a padel court? They rally, they laugh, they lose (a little), they win (maybe) - and somewhere between a smash and a lift, they become friends. Heineken 0.0, our Official Hydration Partner at Pinkvilla’s Pickle Padel Party Mumbai, is built for exactly these moments. Crafted using quality ingredients including water, malted barley, hop extracts, and Heineken's signature A-yeast - it undergoes a unique double-brewing process to unlock its full flavour. The alcohol is then gently removed through vacuum distillation before being blended with natural flavourings, resulting in a perfectly balanced brew with refreshing fruity notes and a smooth malty finish.

Epigamia Joins the Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party as the Official Protein Partner

Fueling up pre- and post-matches just got a lot more delicious. epigamia, our Official Protein Partner at Pinkvilla's Pickle Padel Party, brings high-protein snacking that doesn't feel like a compromise through its Turbo range. Turbo includes high-protein milkshakes, high-protein Greek yogurts, high-protein milk, and high-protein paneer, all with 0 fat, since most people track protein but overlook fat entirely. Every product in the range is also made with 0 preservatives. epigamia's philosophy is simple: protein should be fun and approachable, not intimidating, and that's exactly the energy Turbo brings to PPP 3.0. Guests can head to the Epigamia popup for Turbo Protein Yogurt bowls, with protein shots distributed across the event to keep everyone fueled between rallies.

Éclipse Solaire

Smashes, rallies, and long hours under the Mumbai sun call for sun protection that performs as hard as you do.

As the Official Suncare Partner of Pinkvilla's Pickle Padel Party, Eclipse Solaire is bringing its performance-led sun care to the court with Eclipse Solaire Active SPF 50 PA++++, one of India's lightest 100% physical sunscreens.

Powered by micronised Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide, it delivers broad-spectrum protection against UVA, UVB, blue light, and infrared in a feather-light, non-greasy formula that blends seamlessly with zero white cast. Built to withstand heat and movement, it's designed to keep up with every serve, rally, and match point.

Joining it is Eclipse Solaire Active Body SPF 50+ PA++++, an ultra-light body sunscreen that extends the same high-performance protection beyond the face, so every sun-exposed area stays protected throughout the game.

Guests can also stop by the Eclipse Solaire Suncare Station for easy SPF touch-ups, because on the court, great performance starts with great protection.

Game on. Sun protected with Eclipse Solaire.

YiPPee! Joins the Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party as the Official Flavour Partner

What’s a great game without something delicious to look forward to between rallies? YiPPee! Our Official Flavour Partner at Pinkvilla's Pickle Padel Party 3.0, is bringing its Pan Asian Range to the party, serving up a delicious detour from the usual noodle bowl. Inspired by the vibrant flavours of Korea, Thailand and Japan, the range features Gochujang Noodles with a fiery Korean kick, tangy Tom Yum and thick, glossy Yaki Udon. Made with country-specific masalas and non-sticky noodle cakes, each variant brings an easy, 5-minute way to enjoy restaurant-style comfort at home. Because whether you win or lose, the cravings don’t stop. YiPPee! is bringing its Pan Asian range to PPP 3.0, adding a delicious burst of flavour to the post-game celebrations and giving everyone something delicious to dig into.

The first edition of PPP witnessed Bollywood celebs like Varun Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar, Vishal Jethwa, Anjini Dhawan, Isha Koppikar, Krishna Shroff, and many more.

If you've been looking for the perfect weekend plan, this is it. Gather your friends, register when the link goes live, and join the city's fastest-growing sports community. Don't miss your chance to be part of Pickle Padel Party's biggest edition yet in Mumbai on August 1.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla's Pickleball Padel Party Is Here: Mumbai, Your Saturday Just Got a Major Upgrade