Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party 4.0 Returns on 12th September: More Sport, More Stars, More Party

After three editions packed with thrilling rallies, celebrity appearances, music, food, and unforgettable moments, Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party is back with Edition 4.0, and this time, the game is bigger, louder, and more exciting than ever.

Set to take over Delhi on 12th September, PPP 4.0 is gearing up to bring together everything that makes a great weekend: sport, entertainment, food, music, fitness, celebrities, creators and a buzzing community, all under one roof.

What began as a celebration of the growing pickleball and padel culture has quickly evolved into a lifestyle experience of its own. The previous editions saw sports enthusiasts, creators, celebrities, fitness lovers and tastemakers come together both on and off the court, proving that Pinkvilla’s Pickle Padel Party is about much more than the game.

A Bigger Game Is Coming

PPP 4.0 promises to take the energy up another notch. Expect competitive pickleball and padel action, exciting match-ups, celebrity and creator moments, immersive experiences and plenty of opportunities to get on the court or simply soak in the atmosphere.

Where Sport Meets Lifestyle

The growing popularity of pickleball and padel has created an entirely new social sporting culture, and Pinkvilla’s Pickle Padel Party sits right at the centre of it.

The earlier editions brought together celebrities including Varun Sharma, Vishal Jethwa, Aditi Bhatia, Krishna Shroff, Isha Koppikar and Shriya Pilgaonkar, alongside creators, athletes and sports enthusiasts.

PPP 4.0 is ready to build on that momentum with an even bigger celebration of movement, community and entertainment.

So, whether you're coming to compete, cheer for your favourite players, meet new people, enjoy the food or simply experience the vibe, there's only one question left:

Are you ready to play?

Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party 4.0

Register Here

Link- https://forms.gle/yvqCUiQcpdPG4T8p9

September 12th, 2026

Time: 4PM-10PM

Venue: TBD

The court is set. The party is calling. And this edition is ready to serve up its biggest game yet.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party 3.0 Returns for Its Biggest Edition Yet on August 1: Sport, Music, Food Under One Roof