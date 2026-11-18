After five exciting editions of thrilling rallies, celebrity appearances, music, food and unforgettable moments, Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party is back with Edition 6.0, bringing a special winter edition to Delhi!

This time, we're turning up the heat as the temperatures drop. Bringing together the best of sport, entertainment and lifestyle, PPP 6.0 promises a winter celebration where competitive play meets great company, exciting experiences and an atmosphere worth stepping out for.

What began as a celebration of the growing pickleball and padel culture has evolved into a lifestyle experience of its own. Over the past editions, Pinkvilla's Pickle Padel Party has brought together celebrities, creators, sports enthusiasts, fitness lovers and tastemakers, creating a space where the fun goes well beyond the court.

A Winter Game Like No Other

Think exciting pickleball and padel match-ups, friendly competition, celebrity and creator appearances, immersive experiences, music, food and plenty of opportunities to get in on the action.

With a winter-inspired setting, PPP 6.0 is all set to bring a fresh seasonal twist to the experience, making it the perfect excuse to get outdoors, get active and spend a day surrounded by great energy.

Where Sport Meets the Social Scene

The growing popularity of pickleball and padel has sparked an entirely new social sporting culture, and Pinkvilla's Pickle Padel Party is right at the heart of it.

Previous editions have seen celebrities including Varun Sharma, Vishal Jethwa, Aditi Bhatia, Amal Mallik, Krishna Shroff, Isha Koppikar and Shriya Pilgaonkar come together with creators, athletes and sports enthusiasts to celebrate the spirit of the game.

Edition 6.0 is ready to take things up another notch, with a winter-themed celebration of movement, community, sport and entertainment.

Whether you're here to take on the competition, cheer for your favourite players, meet new people, explore exciting experiences or simply soak in the winter party atmosphere, there's something for everyone.

So Delhi, are you ready to rally this winter?

Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party 6.0

Date: 28th November

Time: 4 PM onwards

Venue: To be announced

Register Here - https://forms.gle/etxnmZk7Si3KH4Vr9

The courts are calling, winter is in the air, and the next edition is set to be bigger, better and cooler than ever. See you on the court!

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Mumbai, Get Ready to Rally: Pinkvilla Pickle Padel Party 5.0 Goes Howl-lloween!