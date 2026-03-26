Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Kesari Chapter 2 wins Best Film Jury; Dhurandhar and Saiyaara tie for Best Film Popular Choice

Pinkvilla returned with the 5th edition of its immensely popular Screen & Style Icons Awards on March 25, 2026, in Mumbai. The star-studded event honoured outstanding achievements in cinema, OTT, fashion, and lifestyle, bringing together the finest talents and visionaries of the Indian entertainment industry.

In a celebration of storytelling brilliance, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh was awarded Best Film (Jury) for its powerful historical courtroom drama that delved into the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, the film featured Akshay Kumar in a commanding performance as barrister C. Sankaran Nair, alongside R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and others.

For Best Film (Popular Choice), there was an unprecedented tie between the blockbuster Dhurandhar and the heartfelt romantic drama Saiyaara. Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, emerged as a thunderous action spectacle starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, supported by an ensemble including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. The spy action thriller marked Ranveer Singh's thunderous return, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, shattering multiple box office records.

Saiyaara, helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, captured hearts with its soulful musical romantic drama starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film stormed the box office, turning Ahaan and Aneet into national sensations overnight with their fresh chemistry, emotional performances, and the film's touching love story backed by memorable music.

Kesari Chapter 2 earned Akshay Kumar back his goodwill through a critically acclaimed, intense portrayal that resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike. Dhurandhar's unprecedented success propelled Ranveer Singh to new heights, while Saiyaara launched Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda as beloved stars.

There is no doubt that these cinematic triumphs will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for years to come.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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