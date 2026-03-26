Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Lakshya takes home Best Actor OTT Male Popular Choice; Huma Qureshi wins Best Actor OTT Female Popular Choice trophy

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards returned with its 5th edition. The mega event took place on March 25, 2026, in Mumbai. The award ceremony celebrated several talented artists who have been creating new benchmarks with their acting prowess. Among the winners was actor Lakshya, who took home the award for Best Actor OTT Male (Popular Choice). In the female category, Huma Qureshi won the accolade. Read on!

Lakshya wins Best Actor OTT Male (Popular Choice) for The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Several biggies from the entertainment industry came under one roof to raise a toast to the award winners. At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, two underrated Bollywood actors took home the prestigious prize. In the Best Actor OTT Male (Popular Choice) category, actor Lakshya Lalwani was rewarded for his portrayal of a Bollywood actor in the action-comedy drama series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The popular series is the directorial debut project of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. Produced by Gauri Khan, the show also featured Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.

Huma Qureshi wins Best Actor OTT Female (Popular Choice) for Maharani 4

Popular Indian actress Huma Qureshi took home the trophy for Best Actor OTT Female (Popular Choice) for playing Rani Bharti in Maharani Season 4.

Created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani is a political TV drama led by Huma. In the fourth and the latest season of the series, Rani reigns as Bihar's two-term Chief Minister. However, she soon finds herself fighting for power as the country's political dynamics shift.

About PSSI Awards 2026

This year, Pinkvilla brought together a power-packed jury panel to honor excellence in Bollywood, OTT, TV, fashion, and more. The members are Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Mahesh Manjrekar, Guneet Monga, Ami Patel, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Iconic singer Shaan was invited to entertain the star-studded audience with his soulful voice. Veteran Indian filmmaker David Dhawan was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Unveils the Esteemed Jury for the 5th Edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026