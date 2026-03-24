Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: 5 VIRAL moments from 2025 ft Kajol, Sushmita Sen’s hug, Akshay Kumar, Veer’s dance

After four successful years, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards is inching towards its fifth edition this year. Just like the past editions, this year will also see several biggies from the entertainment industry gather under one roof for the sought-after event. But before we set foot into PSSI 2026 on March 25, take a look at five viral moments from last year that broke the internet.

5 viral moments from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025

1. Kajol and Sushmita Sen’s warm hug

Sushmita Sen and Kajol are two iconic actresses who have been entertaining the audience with their acting prowess. Hence, the ladies were bestowed with a Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards trophy last year. At the event, the divas were seen exchanging a warm hug and indulging in a sweet conversation.

Take a look:

2. Akshay Kumar performs on the Hookah Bar song with Himesh Reshammiya

At PSSI 2025, Himesh Reshammiya took over the stage and performed live to some of his peppy tracks. While singing the song Hookah Bar from the film Khiladi 786, he was quick to spot Akshay Kumar sitting in the front row. Himesh invited Akki to the stage to groove with him, and like a gentleman, Akshay performed the hook step, leaving the audience entertained.

Take a look:

3. Veer Pahariya doing the ‘langdi’ step

Another moment that went viral from last year’s award function was when Veer Pahariya did the ‘langdi’ step on stage from the Sky Force song Rang. He was joined by the host, Maniesh Paul, who couldn’t stop himself from performing the viral hook step that was a rage in 2025.

Take a look:

4. Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fun interaction

Last year, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi made headlines after the duo exchanged pleasantries at PSSI 2025. The duo shared the screen in films like Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kaha.

Take a look:

5. Hina Khan channelizing Kareena Kapoor Khan

Popular TV star Hina Khan won the Aspect Global Presents Most Stylish Inspirational Icon at the PSSI 2025 Award. While posing for the media with the trophy, Khan channelized her inner Kareena Kapoor and said, “Khana khana hai, ghar jaana hai.” That cute moment became an instant hit among fans.

Take a look:

Tune in to Pinkvilla’s social media handles on March 25 to get all the live updates from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Unveils the Esteemed Jury for the 5th Edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026