Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: 5 VIRAL moments ft Kiara Advani, Varun and David Dhawan's special bond, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty's serving nostalgia

Yet again, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was a great success. At the fifth edition of the coveted award function, several big names from the industry gathered under one roof to celebrate artists from film, TV, OTT, fashion, and more. Several iconic moments made the event memorable. Check them out!

Kiara Advani is all hearts when inquired about her daughter Saraayah

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani made a stunning appearance at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 after delivering her first child, a daughter named Saraayah Malhotra. While posing for the media when a paparazzi asked how her baby was doing, the new mom gave a heart-melting reaction.

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Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s sweet moment

At the PSSI Awards 2026, David Dhawan received the lifetime achievement award. Hence, like a responsible son, Varun Dhawan came hand-in-hand with his dad so he could receive the honor. While the senior filmmaker was taking his seat on the front row, the Border 2 actor carefully combed his father’s hair, making sure he looked perfect.

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Arjun Rampal, Riteish Deshmukh, and Brett Lee playing cricket

The centre stage at the award function turned into a cricket pitch when Brett Lee arrived. He indulged in a fun banter with Arjun Rampal and host Riteish Deshmukh, following which the trio played cricket together. And like the pro he is, Lee clean bowled Arjun while Deshmukh enjoyed being the wicketkeeper.

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Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty serve nostalgia

The Dhadkan duo, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty, reunited at the Pinkvilla Awards. As the co-stars sat next to each other, they took part in a fun conversation. Their reunion came with a massive dose of nostalgia, making fans crave their return to the big screen together.

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Rupali Ganguly recreates ‘ghuma ghumake marungi’ dialogue

The internet went berserk when Rupali Ganguly’s ‘ghuma ghumake marungi’ from her popular TV serial Anupamaa went viral. While receiving her award for Best Actor TV Female, she recreated the dialogue on stage.

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Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: David Dhawan honored with Lifetime Achievement Award for his unmatched film legacy