Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda win Best Debut Actor Male and Female for Saiyaara

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards returned for its 5th edition on March 25, 2026 in Mumbai, following the overwhelming success of its previous four years. The starry affair was graced by legendary cinematic personalities and noted dignitaries, who gathered to celebrate the perfect intersection of performance and panache.

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards awarded the Best Debut Actor Male and Female to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for Saiyaara. Aneet wasn't available to lift her trophy. Ahaan and Mohit Suri received the award in her place. The movie took the theatres by storm when it was released on the 18th of July, 2025. It not just emerged as the highest grossing Indian film starring debutants, but also ended as the third highest grossing Hindi release of the year, only behind Dhurandhar and Chhaava.

The story of Saiyaara follows the blossoming romance between Krish Kapoor and Vani Batra, whose shared passion for music helps them escape their individual traumas. Both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda showed great restraint and maturity in their performances. Aided by some soul-stirring music, the romantic-drama became an instant hit and a resounding blockbuster in its eventual run, with love for the movie transcending boundaries.

Ahaan and Aneet have emerged as major media personalities, attracting numerous brands eager to sign them as official brand ambassadors. Ahaan gears up for a romantic-actioner next, to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar under the YRF banner. He’ll be sharing screen space with Sharvari. As for Aneet, she has already commenced work on her next, a female-centric film, Shakti Shalini, that’s being directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It’s part of Maddock’s much-loved Horror-Comedy Universe, consisting of major successes like Stree, Stree 2 and Munjya among others.

There’s a possibility that Ahaan and Aneet may collaborate again; if that happens, we can expect fireworks at the box office once more.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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