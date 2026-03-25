Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Akshay Kumar wins Best Actor Male (Jury) for Kesari Chapter 2

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards is one of India’s most prestigious award functions, focused to celebrate the talents in the movie industry that contribute in making cinema loved by audiences across the board. The fifth edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was held in Mumbai on March 25, 2026 and it was graced by the biggest of stars, entertainers and dignitaries.

Amidst the excitement, let’s reveal the winner for the category Best Actor - Male, determined by the esteemed jury in the film category. The winner for Best Actor - Male is none other than Akshay Kumar, for the movie Kesari Chapter 2. It is the star's second consecutive Best Actor - Male (Jury) Award at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, after winning one last year for his acclaimed aviation-drama, Sarfira.

Have a look!

Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and co-starring Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan, is set in the pre-independence era and is based on the aftermath of the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre, that killed hundreds and injured thousands. It is the sequel of Kesari which was set against the backdrop of the Battle of Saragarhi, depicting the story of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army who fought against Afghan Pashtun Tribesmen.

Inspired by the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’ by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, Karan Singh Tyagi and Amritpal Singh Bindra stitched the engaging screenplay of Kesari Chapter 2. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Advocate C. Sankaran Nair, who sued the British Government and General Dyer for genocide. The film released in theatres on 18th April, 2025 and emerged a sleeper success, netting Rs 90 crore in India and grossing Rs 142 crore worldwide. It is now streaming on JioHotstar.

2025 marked the resurgence of Akshay Kumar at the box office, with three successes namely Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3. 2026 looks even more encouraging and exciting with films like Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle and Haiwaan lined up for release.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Bobby Deol and Kajol win Gamechanger of the Year (OTT and Cinema) - Male and Female