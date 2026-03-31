Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Ananya Panday bags Meghashrey Presents Best Supporting Actor Female for Kesari Chapter 2

Ananya Panday has finally proved her mettle as a talented Bollywood actress. From debuting with a romantic comedy film, Student of the Year 2 to playing a patriotic law student Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2, she is exploring different characters across genres. Recently, she was awarded the Meghashrey Presents Best Supporting Actor Female award at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 for her role in Akshay Kumar’s historical courtroom drama film. Read on!

Ananya Panday wins Best Supporting Actor accolade

At the recently-hosted Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, Ananya Panday was among the many celebs who put their best fashion foot forward at the red carpet. The diva arrived donning a gray dress, all set to receive Meghashrey Presents Best Supporting Actor Female award for her role in Kesari Chapter 2.

Talking about Ananya’s filmography, the 27-year-old actress was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan. According to reports, she is currently busy filming for her next project, titled Chand Mera Dil. Currently, her fans are eager to watch the second season of her hit comedy-drama television series, Call Me Bae.

About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026

The fifth edition of the popular entertainment award show was hosted at the JW Marriott in Mumbai. Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 saw several big names from Bollywood and TV marking their presence. While hosts Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Tacker kept the audience entertained, singer Shaan transformed the atmosphere by singing some of his hit tracks in his soothing voice.

Celebs like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, David Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Fardeen Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Ananya Panday, Suniel Shetty, Ahaan Panday, Arjun Rampal, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Anupam Kher, David Dhawan, Rakesh Bedi and many others marked their presence.

TV and reality show personalities like Jasmin Bhasin, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Dilip Joshi, Hina Khan, Faisal Shaikh, Nakuul Mehta and others also attended the gala.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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