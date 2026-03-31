Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Arslan Nizami, Faheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi win Best Music Composer for Saiyaara – Title Track

After a lot of meticulous planning and hard work, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 concluded on a grand and celebratory note. The star-studded evening brought together the finest talents from films, television, OTT, and fashion, honoring excellence across the entertainment industry. The gala witnessed celebrated names like Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn being honoured for their outstanding contributions, alongside industry stalwarts and popular television personalities.



Arslan Nizami, Faheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi won the Best Music Composer



Arslan Nizami, Faheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi bagged the award for the Best Music Composer for Saiyaara – Title Track. For the song, the trio crafted a composition that became the emotional backbone of the film Saiyaara. The song’s haunting melody, layered instrumentation, and evocative arrangement elevated key moments, intensifying the narrative’s emotional resonance. It not only enhanced the storytelling but also stood out as a musical highlight, leaving a lasting impact on listeners and contributing significantly to the film’s overall appeal.

Arslan Nizami, Faheem Abdullah, and Tanishk Bagchi have carved a distinctive space in the music industry with their ability to blend contemporary sounds with emotional depth. Tanishk Bagchi is known for hits like Raataan Lambiyan and Vaaste, seamlessly shifting between romantic ballads and peppy numbers, while Faheem Abdullah has delivered soulful tracks like Mehram and Khoya Sa. Arslan Nizami, too, is emerging with experimental sounds that reflect his adaptability, making the trio a dynamic and promising combination in modern music.



About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026



Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 was the fifth edition of the popular entertainment award hosted at JW Marriott in Mumbai. At the event, ace singer Shaan took over the stage to entertain the audience with his soulful voice. Celebs like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, David Dhawan, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khann, Dilip Joshi, Ishaan Khatter, Fardeen Khan, Hina Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Ananya Panday, Suniel Shetty, Ahaan Panday, Arjun Rampal, Nakuul Mehta, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Bedi, Jasmin Bhasin and many others marked their presence.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Faheem Abdullah bags Best Playback Singer - Male for Saiyaara – Title Track