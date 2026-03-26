Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Aryan Khan wins Best Director - OTT for The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Pinkvilla, in its 5th edition of the Screen & Style Icons Awards on March 25, 2026 in Mumbai, delivered another unforgettable night of glamour and recognition, honouring the trailblazers reshaping Indian entertainment. The high-profile event was graced by wonderful filmmakers and technicians, alongside noted dignitaries.

Aryan Khan claimed Best Director - OTT for his explosive Netflix debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a satirical masterclass that peeled back the glitz of the film industry with wit, depth, and flair. Aryan's directorial vision was nothing short of brilliant, blending razor-sharp dialogue, stylish visuals, and layered storytelling, making every episode binge-worthy. His subtle touches, from clever meta references to nuanced character arcs, elevated the series into a cultural phenomenon.

What truly sets Aryan apart is his genius for talent discovery and revival. He turned The Ba***ds of Bollywood into the ultimate launchpad of fairly new talent like Lakshya and Sahher Bambba. Raghav Juyal brought infectious energy to his role, while Anya Singh added sharp charisma.

Aryan also masterfully brought veteran actors back into the limelight. Rajat Bedi delivered a treat with his quirky presence while Manoj Pahwa shone in a heartfelt supporting turn. He unlocked fresh, riveting sides of Mona Singh and Bobby Deol, who delivered career-highlight performances that fans couldn't stop raving about.

Aryan Khan's debut wasn't just a series. It was a bold statement of creative confidence, insider authenticity, and fearless innovation. Aryan is already brainstorming his next big project, and buzz is building around a potential full-fledged collaboration with SRK that could redefine screens yet again.

This win cements Aryan as one of the most exciting voices in modern Indian storytelling.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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