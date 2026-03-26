Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood bags Best OTT Series

Pinkvilla turned up the heat in Mumbai on March 25, 2026, with the 5th edition of its Screen & Style Icons Awards. The electric night, dedicated to honouring the boldest stories across cinema and streaming, was graced by major Indian celebrities and respected dignitaries.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood claimed Best Series - OTT. It’s a sharp satirical ride that hits every note with style and bite. Aryan Khan smashed it out of the park in his directorial debut, crafting a wickedly clever narrative packed with glamour and humour. With various call-backs and smartly hidden easter eggs, Aryan has already started showing early signs of becoming a seasoned Bollywood filmmaker in the times to come.

Pinkvilla awarded Aryan for his unabashed, no-holds-barred take on the inner workings of Bollywood. The popular show not just became the launchpad of fairly new talent like Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal and Anya Singh, but also introduced veteran actors like Rajat Bedi, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh and Bobby Deol to the Gen-Z. It topped Netflix charts for consecutive weeks and social media was flooded with scenes from the show. The gamble with the climax paid off and brought the house down.

Aryan Khan is currently brainstorming his next project, amid whispers of a potential collaboration with his superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan. By balancing direction with his entrepreneurial ventures, he’s proving to be as much a businessman as a creative. He’s redefining OTT excellence, one bold and wacky story at a time.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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