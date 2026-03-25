Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Bobby Deol and Kajol win Gamechanger of the Year (OTT and Cinema) - Male and Female

Pinkvilla returned with the 5th edition of its highly anticipated Screen & Style Icons Awards on March 25, 2026, in Mumbai. The glamorous event, celebrating excellence in cinema, OTT, fashion, and lifestyle, saw top talents from the Indian entertainment industry come together under one roof.

Bobby Deol and Kajol emerged as true gamechangers, winning the Gamechanger of the Year (OTT and Cinema) - Male and Female respectively. It’s a well-deserved recognition for their bold, impactful roles that redefined their careers and captivated audiences across industries and platforms.

Bobby Deol secured the male category for a towering performance in Kanguva, alongside Suriya and Disha Patani, and in the satirical Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, delivering a knockout performance as superstar Ajay Talvar. He showcased his versatility, commanding screen presence, and ability to dominate both intense dramas and clever satires.

Kajol, on the other hand, bagged the female honour for her terrific performances in Maa, where she brought emotional depth and strength to her character, and in the thrilling Netflix release Do Patti, essaying a no-nonsense cop in a twist-filled narrative opposite Kriti Sanon. Her nuanced acting added layers of intrigue and power to these projects.

Both Bobby Deol and Kajol have been adored by audiences for over three decades, evolving from romantic leads to formidable forces in diverse genres. Bobby's resurgence with intense, layered characters has made him a fan favourite once again, while Kajol's timeless charisma and impeccable timing continue to win hearts across generations. Their contributions have not only entertained but also pushed boundaries in storytelling on both big and small screens.

Looking ahead, Bobby Deol has an exciting lineup, including the much-awaited Anurag Kashyap directorial Bandar, set for a May 22, 2026 release, along with high-profile projects like Alpha and Jana Nayagan.

Kajol, meanwhile, gears up for Maharagni, an ambitious project slated for 2026, promising to showcase her in yet another powerful avatar. With her consistent ability to deliver memorable performances, fans can expect more brilliance from her in the coming years.

There is no doubt that Bobby Deol and Kajol will continue to receive immense love from their devoted fanbase, inspiring new benchmarks in Indian entertainment.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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