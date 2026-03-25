Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: David Dhawan honored with Lifetime Achievement Award for his unmatched film legacy

Another year, another Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. But this time, it was bigger and better than the past years. While the fifth edition of the popular award show saw an impressive line-up of actors making a stylish appearance at the red carpet, acclaimed director David Dhawan was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his unmatched film legacy.

David Dhawan wins Lifetime Achievement Award at PSSI Awards 2026

The entertainment industry’s coveted event, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, took place on March 25, 2026, in Mumbai. The event saw the who’s who from Bollywood and TV gathered under one roof for a night full of entertainment. At the gala, several talented artists took home the accolades for their hard work and impressive contributions to Indian cinema.

Among them was ace Indian filmmaker David Dhawan, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his unmatched film legacy.

About David Dhawan

After decades of working in the Hindi film industry, David Dhawan has become one of the celebrated filmmakers of the country. But not many know that the director stepped into the industry as an editor for Mahesh Bhatt’s film, Saaransh. A couple of years later, the senior filmmaker made his directorial debut with the 1989 action film, Taaqatwar, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Neelam Kothari, and Anita Raj.

Even though he started his career by helming action movies, Varun Dhawan’s father ended up dominating the comedy genre by delivering multiple hit comic capers like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Chal Mere Bhai, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Chashme Baddoor, Judwaa 2, and many more. In his extensive career, he has directed more than directed 45 films.

Currently, he is busy with the shoot of his upcoming comedy flick titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie will mark the reunion of the father-son duo, along with co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. Earlier, the comedy movie was slated to hit cinemas on June 5, 2026. However, it was recently postponed to June 12, 2026.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

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Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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