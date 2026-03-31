Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Ekaki’s Ashish Chanchlani takes home Most Stylish Creator Male trophy

Several Bollywood stars, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty, and others, attended the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 hosted in Mumbai on March 25, 2026. At the event, actor and content creator Ashish Chanchlani was given the Most Stylish Creator Male trophy.

Ashish Chanchlani wins big at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026

Be it filmmakers, producers, actors, singers, writers, choreographers, casting director or editors, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 honoured all the artists who put their heart and soul into creating a memorable entertainer. The trophy was also handed over to the icons who do their job while putting their best fashion foot forward. Hence, actor, YouTuber, writer, and director Ashish Chanchlani was given the Most Stylish Creator-Male trophy.

At PSSI 5 Awards, Bollywood actress Shefali Shah was given the Special Jury Award-Best Actor Female (OTT) for Delhi Crime Season 3, while Rakesh Bedi was honoured with Best Supporting Actor for Dhurandhar. They were joined by Ananya Panday, who took home the Meghashrey Presents Best Supporting Actor Female for Kesari Chapter 2.

Arslan Nizami, Faheem Abdullah, and Tanishk Bagchi won the Best Music Composer for Saiyaara’s title track. The host for the night, Riteish Deshmukh, lifted the trophy for Best Actor in Comic Role for Housefull 5. On the mic, he was joined by his co-hosts, Neha Dhupia and Karan Tacker. David Dhawan was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Apart from them, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter, Rakul Preet Singh, Sayani Gupta, Suniel Shetty, Ahaan Panday, Arjun Rampal, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Anupam Kher, and many others took home the prestigious award.

TV and reality show personalities like Jasmin Bhasin, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Dilip Joshi, Hina Khan, Faisal Shaikh, Nakuul Mehta, and others also attended the starry event.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Shefali Shah wins Special Jury Award Best Actor Female OTT for Delhi Crime 3