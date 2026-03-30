Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Faheem Abdullah bags Best Playback Singer - Male for Saiyaara – Title Track

After months of planning and hard work, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 came to an end. The successful event saw several Bollywood celebs celebrating the best across the entertainment industry. At the gala, celebs like Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Hina Khan, Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Aditya Dhar, and many others were honored for their craft.

Faheem Abdullah took home the award for the Best Playback Singer - Male for Saiyaara – Title Track. In the song, Faheem delivers a deeply evocative performance that anchors the emotional landscape of the film Saiyaara. His voice carries a sense of longing and intensity that enhances the narrative, allowing audiences to feel the characters’ inner conflicts more vividly. The song plays a crucial role in shaping the film’s mood, becoming a recurring emotional thread that strengthens its storytelling and leaves a lasting impression.

Faheem Abdullah has steadily emerged as a compelling new voice in the music industry, known for his rich tone and expressive singing style. With a growing repertoire across genres, he has built a reputation for bringing sincerity and depth to every performance. His ability to connect emotionally with listeners has made him a standout talent among the new generation of playback singers.

From soulful ballads to contemporary tracks, Faheem adapts effortlessly to different musical styles. Songs like Raatan Nu, Dil Ke Raaste, Mehram, Saiyaara, and Khoya Sa highlight his range and ability to experiment while maintaining emotional authenticity. This adaptability not only broadens his appeal but also positions him as a promising and dynamic voice in modern music.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Complete list of winners ft. Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Akshay Kumar and more