Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Introducing Danube Properties as Presenting Sponsor for the 5th edition

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 makes its much-anticipated return with the landmark 5th edition, building on the resounding success of its previous four outings. Over the years, the event has established itself as a premier platform celebrating excellence across the entertainment industry and beyond. Known for its grandeur and credibility, the awards bring together some of the biggest names in filmmaking, alongside influential dignitaries from diverse walks of life.



The event has also become a magnet for leading brands seeking to associate themselves with excellence and influence. Among the prominent names continuing their association is Danube Properties, a brand synonymous with innovation and growth. Their ongoing partnership highlights the shared vision of celebrating talent and acknowledging those who redefine standards in their respective fields.



Speaking about Danube Properties' continued association with Pinkvilla, Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman, Danube Group said, “At Danube Properties, we strongly believe that true talent deserves recognition and celebration. The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards honours individuals who inspire millions through their achievements, creativity, and impact. Our continued association with Pinkvilla reflects a shared commitment to celebrating excellence and acknowledging those who set new benchmarks in their fields. We are happy to once again be associated with Pinkvilla in celebrating remarkable talent.”



What sets the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards apart is its commitment to recognizing not just cinematic brilliance but also style, individuality, and impact. The platform has grown into a cultural phenomenon that honors personalities who inspire millions through their creativity, achievements, and unique contributions. With each edition, the awards continue to raise the bar, attracting wider attention from audiences and industry stakeholders alike.

As anticipation builds for the fifth edition, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards promises yet another spectacular celebration of talent, style, and influence, further cementing its position as one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment calendar.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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