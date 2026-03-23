Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Introducing power-packed lineup of Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia, and Karan Tacker as hosts for the 5th Edition

And the wait is about to get over! One of the most-awaited award nights from the entertainment fraternity is back with a bang. The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 is set to return with its much-anticipated 5th edition, building on the success of previous years. The event not only marks the presence of the elite figures from different walks of life, but also recognises the excellence across the industry. Ahead of the event, the global brand has unveiled its power-packed lineup of hosts for the 5th edition. The hosts are Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia, and Karan Tacker.

Talking about Karan Tacker, the actor is known to have worked across television, films, and even OTT space. It's been more than a decade since Karan has been an active personality in the industry. The versatile actor will bring energy, elegance, and engaging moments to the stage. He's ready to make the evening more fun and turn it into a celebration full of unforgettable moments.

Neha Dhupia is among the most charismatic stars in the industry, never failing to bring a perfect blend of style and wit to the stage. Well, this isn't the first time that she is all set to host PSSI 5 with grace, laughter, and all the glam. In the past, the Bollywood diva was also honored with the Most Stylish Creative Personality- Female Award.

Riteish Deshmukh needs no introduction! His unique way of engaging with the guests and throwing playful banter is enough to make our hearts go 'Dil Mein Baji Guitar.' Additionally, Deshmukh's effortless style and lively energy will surely amp up the excitement.

About Pinkvilla

Cementing its status as a global leader in lifestyle and entertainment, Pinkvilla amasses an astounding monthly visit across the website and social channels, and a thriving social media community. Pinkvilla has been delivering engaging content across its diverse segments– Pinkvilla South, Pinkvilla Lifestyle, Pinkvilla Telly, Pinkvilla USA, HindiRush, and HallyuTalk since its launch in 2007. Alongside running successful digital channels, the media house also ventured into creating multiple IPs like Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons, Creators United, Pinkvilla Masterclass, and more.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Unveils the Esteemed Jury for the 5th Edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026