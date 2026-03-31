Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Irshad Kamil receives Best Lyrics honor for Saiyaara title track

Ever since the fourth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards concluded last year, the team kicked off planning for its 2026 edition, which took place on March 25. While the past years have been highly successful, the event this year was bigger and better. At the soiree hosted at JW Marriott in Mumbai, poet and lyricist Irshad Kamil was honoured with the prestigious Best Lyrics trophy.

Irshad Kamil receives Best Lyrics honor at PSSI awards 2026

The 2025 musical romantic film Saiyaara became a fan favorite, ending up becoming a major commercial success. While the performances of the lead cast, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, were highly lauded, the audience also heaped praise on the artists who created such impressive soundtracks. Hence, Pinkvilla honoured senior poet and lyricist Irshad Kamil with the Best Lyrics accolade for the title track of the film.

Apart from him, Ahaan and Aneet won the Best Debut Actor Male and Female while Arslan Nizami, Faheem Abdullah, and Tanishk Bagchi took home the trophy for Best Music Composer for Saiyaara (Title Track).

Talking about the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, the event saw many dignitaries taking over the stage to express their gratitude after winning the black lady trophy. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was bestowed with the Best Actor trophy for her impressive role in the movie, Tere Ishk Mein. Soon after winning the accolade, she took to her social media handle and thanked Pinkvilla for the recognition.

Sharing multiple pictures, one with the trophy, the actress wrote, “Ishk went Green for the night. Thank you @pinkvilla for honouring me with Best Actor- Female for Tere Ishk Mein! Love you @aanandlrai sir!”

Bollywood celebs like Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Arjun Rampal, Vaani Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Shefali Shah, Dino Morea, Ali Fazal, Huma Qureshi, and others made stylish entries. They were joined by Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Hina Khan, Dilip Joshi, Nakuul and Jankee Mehta, Brett Lee, and more.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Arslan Nizami, Faheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi win Best Music Composer for Saiyaara – Title Track