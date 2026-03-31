Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan wins Best Producer Award for Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava

The fifth edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 took place on March 25, 2026, in Mumbai's JW Marriott. From Dilip Joshi, Rupali Ganguly, to Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, and others, celebs from the Indian entertainment fraternity marked their presence at the event. Dinesh Vijan, who saw multiple releases last year, was awarded the Best Producer for Chhaava at PSSI 5.

Dinesh Vijan bags Best Producer Award for Chhaava at PSSI 2026

In 2025, Dinesh Vijan saw the release of his six production ventures- Sky Force, Chhaava, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Param Sundari, Thamma, and Tehran. His other production venture, Ikkis, was originally slated to release during Christmas 2025. However, it got postponed by a week to the New Year 2026.

For the unversed, Dinesh Vijan owns Maddock Films, which is currently one of the biggest production houses in the country. So far, the production banner has produced over 35 films. Currently, Stree 2 is their biggest film, followed by Chhaava. Both films changed the positioning of Maddock Films in the film industry, as both of these ventures went over the Rs. 500 crore nett mark at the Hindi box office.

The production company is best known for reviving the horror-comedy genre in India with films like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, Stree 2, Munjya, and Thamma. The upcoming slate of horror comedy universe looks super exciting, with Bhediya 2, Shakti Shalini, and others already in production. Besides the much-loved cinematic universe, Dinesh Vijan is also mounting a grand epic, Mahavatar, based on the legend of Lord Parashuram.

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