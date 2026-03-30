Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Milap Zaveri wins Best Dialogue trophy for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Last week, on March 25, 2026, Mumbai saw one of the coveted award ceremonies conclude at JW Marriott. The fifth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards returned after four successful years. This time, it was bigger and better. Several celebrated stars walked the red carpet in their finest ensemble. Among the winners was film director and writer Milap Zaveri, who took home the trophy for Best Dialogue trophy. Read on!

Milap Zaveri wins at PSSI Awards 2026

Milap Zaveri started his career as a dialogue writer back in 2002. Since then, he served as a writer for many movies like Masti, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Heyy Babyy, and more until he debuted as a director with Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai. Recently, his film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.

Apart from being its director, Milap also served as its dialogue writer. His work was highly praised by the audience, making him win the Best Dialogue trophy for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026.

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Milap’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama film, released in October 2025. Produced under the banner Desi Movies Factory, the film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. They were joined by an impressive supporting cast, including Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rajesh Khera, Shailesh Korde, Sakshi Sharma, and Sarah Killedar.

Coming to the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, the event was hosted by Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh, and Karan Tacker. Apart from Milap, celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, David Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill, Prajakta Koli, and many others took home the prestigious trophy.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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