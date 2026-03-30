Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Mismatched actress Prajakta Koli awarded Most Stylish Creator Female

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 were hosted at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai. Just like the past four editions, this year also saw many biggies putting their best fashion foot forward to celebrate the artists of the year. Among them was Prajakta Koli, who received the Most Stylish Creator Female award. Check it out!

Prajakta Koli wins the Most Stylish Creator Female award at PSSI 2026

Prajakta Koli’s journey to the top is one for the books. From being a radio intern to making content online to debuting in a web series and working with Varun Dhawan in a film, she did all and more in the past decade. While people are in awe of her funny content online, some also visit her profile to get some fashion inspiration.

Recognising her love for fashion and her effortless style, Pinkvilla awarded Koli with the Most Stylish Creator Female prize at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026. With her look at the red-carpet event, Prajakta proved that she is a deserving candidate for the honour.

At the event, the popular social media sensation channelized her inner boss babe and made heads turn by donning a brown oversized suit. She paired it up with a white shirt and a purple tie. Keeping her straight hair open, Koli went with dewy makeup. The actress finished off her look with a pair of boots, multiple diamond-studded finger rings, and a pair of quirky earrings.

Take a look:

To refresh your memory, Prajakta Koli made her acting debut with the romantic drama series Mismatched. Since then, she has been remembered as Dimple Ahuja from the show. Next up, she was seen in Zindaginama and Single Papa. The celebrity also shared the screen with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Maniesh Paul in her debut Bollywood film, Jugjugg Jeeyo. A published author, Prajakta, was also seen in the 2025 film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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