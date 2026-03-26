Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Mohit Suri, Aditya Dhar, Karan Singh Tyagi shine as Best Director Jury, Popular Choice, Debut

Pinkvilla lit up Mumbai once again with the 5th edition of its Screen & Style Icons Awards on March 25, 2026. The night was buzzing with cinematic magic, bold visions, and well-deserved applause.

Aditya Dhar, the king of great detailing, claimed Best Director (Popular Choice) for Dhurandhar. Arjun Rampal took the trophy in his place. The explosive spy thriller ended as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 and India's top earner that year. Fans went wild for his razor-sharp world-building, pulse-pounding action, and thunderous patriotism that gave Ranveer Singh a career-defining comeback.

Mohit Suri scooped Best Director (Jury) for Saiyaara, the soul-stirring musical romance that revived pure love stories in Bollywood. His masterful blend of heartfelt emotions, fresh music, and breakout performances turned newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into overnight sensations.

Karan Singh Tyagi made a smashing debut, winning Best Debut Director for Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Karan brought gripping historical depth and courtroom intensity to the screen, earning Akshay Kumar renewed acclaim.

These directors didn't just helm films, but they ignited passions. Mohit breathed new life into romance with Saiyaara's emotional highs, Aditya redefined blockbuster action in Dhurandhar with unmatched precision, and Karan delivered a powerful historical punch in his first outing.

As you read this, Aditya Dhar is busy celebrating the enormous success of the sequel to Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Mohit Suri and Karan Singh Tyagi, on the other hand, are working tirelessly to crack the script of their next.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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