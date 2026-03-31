Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Mukesh Chhabra bags the Best Casting Award for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, the fifth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was held at JW Marriott, Mumbai. Several stars and celebrities from the Indian television and entertainment industry were present at the prestigious event. Among the winners was Mukesh Chhabra, who lifted the trophy for Best Casting. He was honored for his incredible casting in the Aditya Dhar-directed film, Dhurandhar.

Mukesh Chhabra wins Best Casting Award at PSSI 2026

Mukesh Chhabra's incredible work in Dhurandhar and its sequel became one of the biggest reasons behind its historic success. He not only locked in a stellar leading cast that included Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, but also brought a huge ensemble that replicated the character exactly as demanded.

For the unversed, Mukesh Chhabra is among the leading casting directors of the Indian film industry. Before Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he did casting for some of the finest Hindi films like Rockstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal, Jawan, Dunki, and several others. He marked his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, which was the last film of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sanjana Sanghi played the female part. Mukesh also acted in some projects like Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Te3n, Jawan, Chamak, and others.

About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026

At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 star-studded night, ace singer Shaan took over the stage to entertain the audience with his soulful voice.

Celebs like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, David Dhawan, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Dilip Joshi, Ishaan Khatter, Fardeen Khan, Hina Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Ananya Panday, Suniel Shetty, Ahaan Panday, Arjun Rampal, Nakuul Mehta, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Bedi, Jasmin Bhasin and many others marked their presence.

Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia, and Riteish Deshmukh were the three dynamic hosts at PSSI 2026.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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