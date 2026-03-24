Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Pinkvilla presents PSSI 5th edition in association with P. C. Chandra Jewellers

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 is back with its landmark 5th edition, building on the resounding success of its previous chapters. Over the years, it has evolved into a distinguished platform that celebrates excellence across the entertainment industry and beyond. Known for its scale, prestige, and credibility, the awards bring together some of the most influential names in cinema alongside eminent personalities from diverse fields. With a legacy rooted in honoring talent, style, and impact, the event continues to set new benchmarks, offering a dynamic and aspirational celebration of creativity and cultural influence..

This year, the spotlight also shines on P. C. Chandra Jewellers as the Associate Sponsor for the milestone edition. Founded in 1939, the brand has earned a reputation as one of India’s most trusted jewellery houses. With a strong foundation rooted in heritage, it is widely admired for its commitment to purity, exceptional craftsmanship, and enduring customer trust. Its collections beautifully reflect a seamless blend of traditional artistry and contemporary design sensibilities.

At the heart of P. C. Chandra Jewellers lies a philosophy that jewellery is far more than ornamentation. Each creation is designed to celebrate life’s significant moments, carrying emotional and cultural value for generations. The brand continuously evolves with changing preferences, offering intricate designs in gold, diamond, and silver while maintaining the authenticity and finesse that define its legacy in the industry.

Aligned with the spirit of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026, P. C. Chandra Jewellers' vision emphasizes excellence, innovation, and a customer-first approach. Its focus on transparency and quality mirrors the values upheld by the platform it supports. Pinkvilla is honored to have P. C. Chandra Jewellers on board for the 5th edition, strengthening the association between timeless elegance and a celebration that recognizes outstanding achievements across fields.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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