Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Pinkvilla presents PSSI 5th edition in association with Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 returns with its much-anticipated 5th edition, building on the remarkable success of its previous outings. Over the years, the event has evolved into a premier platform that celebrates excellence across the entertainment industry and beyond. Renowned for its grandeur and credibility, the awards bring together leading names from cinema along with distinguished personalities from diverse fields. With its growing legacy, the platform continues to honor talent, style, and influence, offering a vibrant celebration that reflects the dynamic spirit of the industry and its ever-expanding cultural impact.

This year, the spotlight also shines on Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles as the Associate Sponsor for the milestone edition. Sangam World Malt Whisky by Radico Khaitan was awarded “Spirit of the Year” at the Bartender Spirits Awards 2025, held in Chicago in May 2025. Sangam offers a layered tasting experience, with aromas of ripe tropical fruits, toasted oak and soft spice. The palate opens up to notes of caramelized sugar, dried figs and a touch of dark chocolate, finishing with warm vanilla and a gentle wisp of smoke.

Apart from being available in over 40 countries worldwide and Global Travel Retail, the brand is currently available in select markets across India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Goa, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. Sangam is a product of Rampur Distillery, which has been backed by heritage.

The Indian liquor brand aligns seamlessly with the spirit of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 through its shared emphasis on excellence, craftsmanship, and exclusivity. Just as the awards celebrate individuals who set benchmarks in entertainment and style, Sangam represents a confluence of tradition and modernity, offering finely crafted expressions that appeal to a discerning audience. Both the brand and the platform value originality, attention to detail, and the pursuit of distinction, making their association a natural fit.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Unveils the Esteemed Jury for the 5th Edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026