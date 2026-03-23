Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Pinkvilla presents PSSI 5th edition POWERED BY Meghashrey

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 is set to return with its much-anticipated 5th edition, building on the resounding success of its previous four outings. Over the years, the event has established itself as a premier platform celebrating excellence across the entertainment industry and beyond. Known for its grandeur and credibility, the awards bring together some of the biggest names in filmmaking, alongside influential dignitaries from diverse walks of life.

Meghashrey is led by Founder Seema Singh, a celebrated philanthropist and designer. Widely respected for her commitment to social change, she has dedicated her efforts to empowering communities through education, particularly championing the cause of girl child education. Her work has touched thousands of lives, creating meaningful opportunities for those in need.

Under her leadership, Meghashrey has supported the education of over 10,000 students, helping them build brighter futures. Her initiatives extend beyond academics, actively promoting art and culture as tools for holistic development.

Pinkvilla is honored to have Meghashrey on board for the 5th edition of the awards. Beyond her philanthropic work, she is also the visionary behind the luxury couture label SS by Seema Singh, seamlessly balancing creativity with purpose. Her presence adds depth and inspiration to the celebration, reflecting the spirit of excellence and influence that defines the event.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Unveils the Esteemed Jury for the 5th Edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026