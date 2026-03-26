Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Rajat Bedi, Dino Morea share Best Supporting Actor - OTT (Male), Neha Dhupia takes the Female honors

Pinkvilla's 5th edition of the Screen & Style Icons Awards on March 25, 2026, in Mumbai kept the momentum going, with heartfelt cheers for OTT's unsung heroes who stole the show.

In the presence of major filmmakers and high-profile dignitaries, the extremely talented Rajat Bedi clinched the award for Best Supporting Actor - OTT (Male) for his standout, scene-stealing performance as Jaraj Saxena in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, while Dino Morea was awarded for his memorable role of the charming and ambitious Nawab Salauddin Khan a.k.a The Nawab of Alsipur in The Royals. Neha Dhupia won Best Supporting Actor - OTT (Female) for her delightful role of Romilla Nehra in Netflix's Single Papa, where she blended sharp comedy with genuine heart, alongside Kunal Kemmu.

Jaraj Saxena from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, a washed-up actor desperate for a comeback, faintly mirrored Rajat Bedi's own real-life journey, having been out of mainstream Hindi conversations for nearly two decades after hits like Koi... Mil Gaya. Aryan Khan's sharp direction gave him the perfect platform to deliver raw emotion, quirky humour, and quiet vulnerability, turning heads and earning waves of love from fans rediscovering his talent.

Dino Morea, who has been killing it as an extremely credible supporting performer in some of the most well-received movies and shows released lately, yet again impressed one and all with his performance as Nawab Salauddin Khan. This role of his from The Royals, allowed him to showcase a fun side that he often holds back.

Neha Dhupia was delightful in Netflix's Single Papa, where she blended sharp comedy with genuine heart, alongside Kunal Kemmu. As Romilla Nehra, she brought warmth, wit, and emotional depth to the family chaos, making every moment feel authentic and uplifting.

Rajat Bedi is eyeing exciting opportunities, with buzz around potential Season 2 of The Ba***ds of Bollywood and other big projects in the pipeline. Dino Morea, meanwhile, prepares himself for the sequel of the much awaited Bhagam Bhag. Neha Dhupia has her hands full with the upcoming drama series Family Business that co-stars Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Rhea Chakraborty and more.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

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Gifting Partner - IGP

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