Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026: Riteish Deshmukh lifts trophy for Best Actor in Comic Role for Housefull 5

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 finally concluded on March 25, 2026, in Mumbai. Among the winners was Riteish Deshmukh, who was bestowed with the Best Actor in Comic Role award for his impressive performance in Housefull 5.

Riteish Deshmukh won the Best Actor in Comic Role award at PSSI 2026

Riteish Deshmukh, who has been entertaining the audience for over two decades, lifted the trophy for Best Actor in Comic Role for playing Jolly No. 1 in Tarun Mansukhani-directed Housefull 5. The actor saw three releases last year- Raid 2, Housefull 5, and Mastiii 4. Interestingly, the actor played a negative role in the former, while he went on to add a flavour of comedy in the latter too.

The actor has been active in Hindi and Marathi cinema for a long time. He is currently gearing up for his biggest film, Raja Shivaji, where Riteish Deshmukh not only served as the director but also played the lead role. The historical epic saga is based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Slated to hit the big screens on May 1st, 2026, the movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and others. Interestingly, Salman Khan will also be seen in a guest appearance in the film.

About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 was the fifth edition of the popular entertainment awards, which was held at JW Marriott in Mumbai. At the star-studded night, ace singer Shaan took over the stage to entertain the audience with his soulful voice.

Celebs like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, David Dhawan, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Dilip Joshi, Ishaan Khatter, Fardeen Khan, Hina Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Faisal Shaikh, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Ananya Panday, Suniel Shetty, Ahaan Panday, Arjun Rampal, Nakuul Mehta, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Bedi, Jasmin Bhasin and many others marked their presence.

Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia, and Riteish Deshmukh were the three dynamic hosts at PSSI 2026.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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